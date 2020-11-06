Marshall vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs UMass prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs UMass Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: ESPN+

Marshall (5-0) vs UMass (0-1) Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

Did anything go right in the UMass 41-0 loss to Georgia Southern? Not really. However …

The offensive line wasn’t bad. It didn’t generate enough of a ground game, but it was decent overall, and now it gets a Marshall defense that doesn’t generate a whole lot of tackles for loss. The Thundering Herd is great at getting to the quarterback, but it doesn’t live behind the line against the run.

It’s all about incremental steps for the Minutemen. Merely scoring this week would be a positive, but they can turn it loose. There’s no pressure whatsoever, but …

Why Marshall Will Win

UMass really couldn’t do anything against Georgia Southern.

The passing game couldn’t complete anything down the field, the running attack had a few good moments, but not enough of them, and the defensive front got ripped apart.

The numbers are skewed going against the Georgia Southern option rushing attack, but if Marshall wanted to crank out 309 rushing yards against the UMass defensive front, it could.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall should be able to call its shot. The offense will get up fast, put up a few good scoring drives in the first quarter, and then rely on the best defensive in Conference USA to close it down. Be shocked if UMass hits 50 yards rushing and 150 yards of total offense.

Marshall vs UMass Prediction, Line

Marshall 45, UMass 6

Marshall -45, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

