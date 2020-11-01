College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 9

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 9
Non-conference schedules have consequences.
We’re now trying to compare different kinds of apples with almost everyone in conference-only play, but there’s going to be a problem all year long with the Big 12.
Oklahoma is playing a whole lot better now than it did at the start of the season, and it didn’t lose its cream-puff game against Missouri State. However, it did lose to Kansas State and Iowa State, and those two teams lost at home to Sun Belt teams.
So to be totally fair after the Oklahoma State loss to Texas – as wrong as it might be – the entire Big 12 technically should be ranked below a whole slew of teams in the Sun Belt.
But Oklahoma looks great, right? Yeah, but does it look great because it’s improving, or is it because it beat up on a bad Texas Tech team and whacked a TCU squad that also lost to Kansas State and Iowa State? It’s the former, but …
What do you do with Tulsa, who lost to Oklahoma State? And that’s where this all breaks down. If you wanted to, you could six-degree the Tulsa loss to Cowboys all the way to North Carolina, which then wipes out most of the ACC teams.
So here’s how we’re going to do this.
Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas will be eternally punished for their Sun Belt loss sins, but that’s as far as it goes. This is when reason and judgment have to enter more into the picture.
Contact @ColFootballNews
CFN Rankings After Week 9
Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100
127 UMass Minutemen (0-1)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 10 Opponent: NO GAME
126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-3)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 10 Opponent: at UTEP
125 ULM Warhawks (0-6)
Week 9: Appalachian State 31, ULM 13
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 10 Opponent: at Georgia State
124 Akron Zips (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 10 Opponent: at Ohio
123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5)
Week 9: Rice 30, Southern Miss 6
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 10 Opponent: at North Alabama
122 New Mexico Lobos (0-1)
Week 9: San Jose State 38, New Mexico 21
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 10 Opponent: at Hawaii
121 Rice Owls (1-1)
Week 9: Rice 30, Southern Miss 6
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 10 Opponent: UTSA
120 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 10 Opponent: at Toledo
119 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 10 Opponent: Charlotte
118 UNLV Rebels (0-2)
Week 9: Nevada 37, UNLV 19
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 10 Opponent: Fresno State
117 Texas State Bobcats (1-7)
Week 9: Louisiana 44, Texas State 34
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 10 Opponent: Appalachian State
116 UTEP Miners (2-3)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 10 Opponent: FIU
115 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 10 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
114 WKU Hilltoppers (2-5)
Week 9: BYU 41, WKU 10
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 10 Opponent: at Florida Atlantic
113 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 10 Opponent: Buffalo
112 USF Bulls (1-5)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 10 Opponent: at Memphis
111 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 10 Opponent: Ohio
110 Kansas Jayhawks (0-6)
Week 9: Iowa State 52, Kansas 22
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 10 Opponent: at Oklahoma
109 Temple Owls (1-3)
Week 9: Tulane 38, Temple 3
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 10 Opponent: SMU
108 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 10 Opponent: Eastern Michigan (Nov. 4)
107 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 10 Opponent: at Kent State
106 East Carolina Pirates (1-4
Week 9: Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 10 Opponent: Tulane
105 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 10 Opponent: at Central Michigan
104 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)
Week 9: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 10 Opponent: Ball State
103 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)
Week 9: Duke 53, Charlotte 19
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 10 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee
102 UTSA Roadrunners (4-4)
Week 9: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3
Last Week Ranking: 86
Week 10 Opponent: at Rice
101 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1)
Week 9: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 10 Opponent: WKU
CFN Rankings After Week 9
Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100