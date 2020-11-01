College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 9

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 9

Non-conference schedules have consequences.

We’re now trying to compare different kinds of apples with almost everyone in conference-only play, but there’s going to be a problem all year long with the Big 12.

Oklahoma is playing a whole lot better now than it did at the start of the season, and it didn’t lose its cream-puff game against Missouri State. However, it did lose to Kansas State and Iowa State, and those two teams lost at home to Sun Belt teams.

So to be totally fair after the Oklahoma State loss to Texas – as wrong as it might be – the entire Big 12 technically should be ranked below a whole slew of teams in the Sun Belt.

But Oklahoma looks great, right? Yeah, but does it look great because it’s improving, or is it because it beat up on a bad Texas Tech team and whacked a TCU squad that also lost to Kansas State and Iowa State? It’s the former, but …

What do you do with Tulsa, who lost to Oklahoma State? And that’s where this all breaks down. If you wanted to, you could six-degree the Tulsa loss to Cowboys all the way to North Carolina, which then wipes out most of the ACC teams.

So here’s how we’re going to do this.

Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas will be eternally punished for their Sun Belt loss sins, but that’s as far as it goes. This is when reason and judgment have to enter more into the picture.

127 UMass Minutemen (0-1)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 10 Opponent: NO GAME

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-3)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 10 Opponent: at UTEP

125 ULM Warhawks (0-6)

Week 9: Appalachian State 31, ULM 13

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 10 Opponent: at Georgia State

124 Akron Zips (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 10 Opponent: at Ohio

123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5)

Week 9: Rice 30, Southern Miss 6

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 10 Opponent: at North Alabama

122 New Mexico Lobos (0-1)

Week 9: San Jose State 38, New Mexico 21

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 10 Opponent: at Hawaii

121 Rice Owls (1-1)

Week 9: Rice 30, Southern Miss 6

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 10 Opponent: UTSA

120 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 10 Opponent: at Toledo

119 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 10 Opponent: Charlotte

118 UNLV Rebels (0-2)

Week 9: Nevada 37, UNLV 19

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 10 Opponent: Fresno State

117 Texas State Bobcats (1-7)

Week 9: Louisiana 44, Texas State 34

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 10 Opponent: Appalachian State

116 UTEP Miners (2-3)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 10 Opponent: FIU

115 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 10 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

114 WKU Hilltoppers (2-5)

Week 9: BYU 41, WKU 10

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 10 Opponent: at Florida Atlantic

113 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 10 Opponent: Buffalo

112 USF Bulls (1-5)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 10 Opponent: at Memphis

111 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 10 Opponent: Ohio

110 Kansas Jayhawks (0-6)

Week 9: Iowa State 52, Kansas 22

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 10 Opponent: at Oklahoma

109 Temple Owls (1-3)

Week 9: Tulane 38, Temple 3

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 10 Opponent: SMU

108 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 10 Opponent: Eastern Michigan (Nov. 4)

107 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 10 Opponent: at Kent State

106 East Carolina Pirates (1-4

Week 9: Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 10 Opponent: Tulane

105 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 10 Opponent: at Central Michigan

104 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)

Week 9: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 10 Opponent: Ball State

103 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Week 9: Duke 53, Charlotte 19

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 10 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee

102 UTSA Roadrunners (4-4)

Week 9: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3

Last Week Ranking: 86

Week 10 Opponent: at Rice

101 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1)

Week 9: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 10 Opponent: WKU

