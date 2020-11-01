20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever: Week 9

Yeah, it stinks that Trevor Lawrence can’t play against Notre Dame, but it’s going to be okay. Clemson has a whole lot of other superstar talents to work around. The guy under center – the likely No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 – isn’t bad, either.

What more could you have possibly wanted out of DJ Uiagalelei in the 34-28 comeback win over Boston College? I have to remember that not every college football fan is all geeked out in the recruiting and prospect world – I just assume that everyone lives in my bubble and knows who this guy is.

He’s it. He’s next. He’s the the one after Deshaun and Trevor, and he’s got all the tools to be a franchise NFL quarterback as soon as he’s ready to leave. He was great in the first half against BC, the defense wasn’t, and all he did was hit 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns and run for 25 yards and a score to go into the Notre Dame game with a gut-check regular-season win that the team seems to come up with once a year.