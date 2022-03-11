Wisconsin vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Is Johnny Davis okay?

Wisconsin’s star went down against Nebraska with a leg injury, but he’s saying he’s going to make an appearance in this. The Badgers have to prepare to play without him, and it starts by forcing mistakes.

That’s not really what the Badger defense does, but Michigan State is a turnover machine. It played well overall in the 76-72 win over Maryland, but it was closer than it should’ve been because of turnover after turnover.

The Spartans were able to get by teams here and there, but outside of three wins over the Terps, it’s been a rough run since the end of January. As long as the Badgers are hitting their free throws and moving the ball around well, they should be okay if Davis isn’t 100%.

However …

