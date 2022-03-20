Wisconsin vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

This isn’t the Wisconsin you’ve come to know and doze off to over the last several years.

It doesn’t really play defense, it’s mediocre on the boards, and it doesn’t do enough to make things easy on itself with the extra pass, and it’s normally totally miserable from three.

Iowa State might have its issues – it lost three straight before taking down LSU in an ugly first round 59-54 win – but the guard combination of Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter should give the Badgers fits.

Those two combined for 42 points in the win over LSU, they’re great at generating the assists, and they’re great at generating steals and getting on the move for points.

However …

