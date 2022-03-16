Wisconsin vs Colgate Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

This is a dangerous Raider team for Wisconsin.

Colgate is loaded with upperclassmen, it’s deep, it scores from a variety of areas – four Raiders average ten or more points – it’s got size inside, and it hits a gajillion threes.

South Dakota State is the only team in America that shoots better from three, and again, there’s the bulk on the inside to clean up the misfires.

On a 14-game winning streak and with 18 wins in the last 19 games, it’s coming into this on a roll against the limping Badgers.

Wisconsin got it done this season with smoke, mirrors, and one amazing player, but it gagged away the outright Big Ten championship with a loss to a miserable Nebraska team, it only sort of showed up in a first round Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan State, and it struggling way too much to get the O going.

But …

