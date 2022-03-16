Wisconsin vs Colgate Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Wisconsin vs Colgate prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Wisconsin vs Colgate Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 9:50 pm
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
How To Watch: TBS
Records: Wisconsin (3 seed, 24-7)
Colgate (14 seed, 23-11)
Region: Midwest
Why Colgate Will Win
This is a dangerous Raider team for Wisconsin.
Colgate is loaded with upperclassmen, it’s deep, it scores from a variety of areas – four Raiders average ten or more points – it’s got size inside, and it hits a gajillion threes.
South Dakota State is the only team in America that shoots better from three, and again, there’s the bulk on the inside to clean up the misfires.
On a 14-game winning streak and with 18 wins in the last 19 games, it’s coming into this on a roll against the limping Badgers.
Wisconsin got it done this season with smoke, mirrors, and one amazing player, but it gagged away the outright Big Ten championship with a loss to a miserable Nebraska team, it only sort of showed up in a first round Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan State, and it struggling way too much to get the O going.
But …
Why Wisconsin Will Win
Johnny Davis. Colgate doesn’t have that.
Banged up in the loss to Nebraska, the best player in the Big Ten this season wasn’t quite right against Michigan State. With a week off he’s expected to be ready to roll, and in a positive way, losing in the first round gave the whole team some time off after playing like it hit a late season wall.
This is a fatally flawed Badger team for the NCAA Tournament. It doesn’t hit threes, the defense isn’t strong enough, and it’s just okay on the boards. However, it has a way of hanging around and then closing strong with a late burst.
Colgate will have its moments, but Wisconsin – for all of its flaws – has been great lately at guarding the three, and the offense on fresh legs should be far more active.
And Johnny Davis will take over when it’s not.
Wisconsin vs Colgate: What’s Going To Happen
Really, how good can a Patriot League team really be against the co-Big Ten champion?
It was way back in the beginning of the season, but Colgate beat Syracuse and hung around in close losses to NC State and Pitt.
Again, Wisconsin losing in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament is a net positive. The rest and time off should do wonders – especially for Johnny Davis – in what should be a close game for 35 minutes.
And then the Badgers will take advantage of the wonderful gift of the Milwaukee first round site.
The energy of the home crowd and a few big baskets will allow everyone to breathe easier over the final five minutes.
Wisconsin vs Colgate Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines
Prediction: Wisconsin 75, Colgate 68
Line: Wisconsin -8, o/u: 139
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Wisconsin vs Colgate Must See Rating: 3.5
