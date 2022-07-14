Wisconsin Badgers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-3, 216-pound former superstar recruit had his ups-and-downs so far, but has the experience to break through. He completed 60% of his passes in just over two seasons for 3,132 yards and 18 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He also has six rushing scores.

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Wisconsin 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Wisconsin Schedule & Analysis



– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams