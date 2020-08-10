Will There Be A 2020 College Football Season? Latest Updates

College football players don’t have agents, a union, or professional representation. Who’s leading the charge for players who want to play a 2020 season?

Clemson superstar QB Trevor Lawrence is taking on the role.

Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Lawrence made his case that the players might be safer in the structure of a college football season …

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

And it has all led to the #WeWantToPlay movement on Twitter ..