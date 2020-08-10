Will There Be A 2020 College Football Season? Latest Updates

Meetings Reportedly To Happen This Week To Discuss Cancelling The Season
According to Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger from Sports Illustrated, each of the Power 5 conferences are expected to meet this week to discuss cancelling fall sports. The Big Ten is reportedly the leader in potentially cancelling the season, but it’s also looking for a unified front, if possible.
ESPN Reports The Power 5 Conferences Held An Emergency Meeting
According to ESPN, the Power 5 conferences had a meeting on Sunday to discuss the viability of the 2020 college football season. Reportedly, the Big Ten university presidents were scheduled to meet on Sunday night to discuss the options, but the feeling is that the conference is leaning towards pushing the season to the spring. Now the Big Ten wants to see if the other Power 5 conferences are on board.
The Big Ten Is Still Talking
From Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten presidents are expected to meet to discuss all of the options. The conference created a full-season schedule – with built-in weeks in case there’s a delay – last Tuesday, and less than a week later the presidents are reportedly leaning towards cancelling fall sports.
Trevor Lawrence Leading The Player Movement To Play In 2020
College football players don’t have agents, a union, or professional representation. Who’s leading the charge for players who want to play a 2020 season?
Clemson superstar QB Trevor Lawrence is taking on the role.
Lawrence made his case that the players might be safer in the structure of a college football season …
And it has all led to the #WeWantToPlay movement on Twitter ..
Prominent College Football Players Tweet Out #WeWantToPlay
With Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence leading the way, several major college football players have pleaded for a 2020 fall season with the #WeWantToPlay …
Is Power 5 College Football Meeting Really An Emergency?
After all of the reports from other sources about the Power 5 conferences getting together to figure out if and how there will be a 2020 college football season, Nicole Auerbach from The Athletic tweeted out …
That doesn’t necessarily mean anything from all of the other reports have changed, but it does leave open the possibility that discussions are still going on.
Is The Big 12 REALLY On Board?
Because the story of possibly cancelling the 2020 college football season isn’t weird enough, this from Kirk Bohls from the Austin American-Statesman quoting Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.