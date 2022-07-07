West Virginia Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
West Virginia Mountaineers Preview
West Virginia 2022 Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
West Virginia Schedule & Analysis
1
JT Daniels, QB Jr.
The 6-2, 226-pound superstar recruit for USC completed 64% of his passes for 2,887 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in just over a season before suffering a knee injury.
He moved on to Georgia, where he hit 70% of his throws – averaging over nine yards per pass – with 17 touchdowns and five interception in nine games before getting hurt.
If he’s healthy, he’s got the passing skills to be – potentially – the best quarterback in the Big 12.
2
Dante Stills, DT Sr.
The three-time All-Big 12 pass rusher has 6-4, 285-pound size and terrific quickness, making 111 tackles with 20 sacks and 44 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in four seasons.
3
Zach Frazier, C Soph.
The 6-3, 306-pound Second Team All-Big 12 veteran worked at guard early on before taking over at center.
4
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR Jr.
The 6-3, 224-pound Honorable Mention All-Big 12 receiver caught 69 passes for 991 yards – 14.4 yards per catch – and six touchdowns over the last two seasons.
5
Jasir Cox, LB Sr.
The all-star transfer from North Dakota State brings 6-1, 209-pound size along with 124 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, ten broken up passes, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles over the last three seasons.
6
Brandon Yates, OT Soph.
The 6-4, 308-pound 2020 All-Big 12 blocker kept it going – he started every game at left tackle.
7
Taijh Alston, DE Sr.
The former JUCO transfer came back from a knee injury to make 37 tackles with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season.
8
Doug Nester, OG Jr.
The former Virginia Tech Hokie rose up at right guard, and he took over right away last year at West Virginia. The 6-7, 320-pounder is one of the team’s better pro prospects.
9
Casey Legg, PK Sr.
The 6-4, 216-pound veteran earned All-Big 12 honors after hitting 19-of-23 field goals and going 35-of-35 on extra points. He has hit 26-of-34 field goals and all 51 extra points in his three seasons.
10
James Gmiter, OG Sr.
Going into his fourth season as a starting guard, the 6-3, 310-pound junior is coming off an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 season.
