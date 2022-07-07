West Virginia Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-2, 226-pound superstar recruit for USC completed 64% of his passes for 2,887 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in just over a season before suffering a knee injury.

He moved on to Georgia, where he hit 70% of his throws – averaging over nine yards per pass – with 17 touchdowns and five interception in nine games before getting hurt.

If he’s healthy, he’s got the passing skills to be – potentially – the best quarterback in the Big 12.