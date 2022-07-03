Virginia Cavaliers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

It was a tough year to be a top ACC quarterback, but Armstrong was still able to stand out with a Third Team All-ACC season hitting 65% of his passes for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 12 picks, and he ran for 251 yards and nine scores.

That was coming off big season completing 59% of his passes for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 picks and 552 rushing yards and five scores.