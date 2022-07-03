Virginia Cavaliers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Virginia Cavaliers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Brennan Armstrong, QB Sr.
It was a tough year to be a top ACC quarterback, but Armstrong was still able to stand out with a Third Team All-ACC season hitting 65% of his passes for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 12 picks, and he ran for 251 yards and nine scores.
That was coming off big season completing 59% of his passes for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 picks and 552 rushing yards and five scores.
2
Dontayvion Wicks, WR Jr.
The 6-1, 206-pound First Team All-ACC No. 1 target caught 57 passes for 1,203 yards – 21.1 yards per catch – and nine touchdowns last year.
3
Nick Jackson, LB Sr.
The 6-1, 235-pound two-time All-ACC veteran made 248 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss with four broken up passes and a forced fumble in three seasons.
4
Kam Butler, EDGE Sr.
The 6-3, 250-pound three-time All-MAC pass rusher from Miami University made 120 tackles with 16 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss and three broken up passes in four seasons.
5
Keytaon Thompson, WR/FB Sr.
A former quarterback at Mississippi State, he threw eight touchdown passes and three picks, and ran for 672 yards and ten touchdowns in three seasons. Now the 6-4, 217-pound veteran is a combination receiver and runner making 85 catches for 990 yards and five scores – averaging 12.7 yards per catch – and ran for 481 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two years for the Cavaliers.
6
Anthony Johnson, CB Sr.
6-1 and 199 pounds, the former Louisville transfer is a big, versatile corner who can hit. He made 43 tackles with two picks and 13 broken up passes and three forced fumbles in three years with the Cardinals. Last year he made 44 tackles with three interceptions with five broken up passes at Virginia.
7
Billy Kemp, WR Sr.
The 5-9, 172-pound veteran caught 176 passes for 1,658 yards and eight touchdowns – averaging 9.4 yards per catch – over the last three seasons.
8
Jahmeer Carter, DT Jr.
6-2 and 319 pounds, he’s the anchor on the nose making 37 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.
9
Lavel Davis, WR Jr.
The 6-7, 224-pound matchup problem caught 20 passes for 515 yards and five scores in 2020 – averaging 26 yards per catch – but he missed last year with a knee injury.
10
Brendan Farrell, P/PK Jr.
Is the 5-11, 214-pounder going to primarily work at punter, will he be the placekicker, or will he work in where needed? He hit 11-of-13 field goals last year – ten of his field goals were inside the 40 – and he hit all 34 of his extra points.
