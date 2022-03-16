Villanova vs Delaware Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Fighting’ Blue Hens overcame a rocky month with three straight wins to pull off the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title.

They’re not going crank up the points, but they make what they take hitting 47% from the field and they’re solid from the outside.

And even when they’re not – they couldn’t hit a thing in the CAA Tournament Championship against UNC Wilmington – they got the job done by cranking up the D from three.

There’s no hope against Villanova if you can’t slow down the outside shot, and Delaware allowed just 14-of-76 from three over the last four games.

However …

