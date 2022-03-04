Villanova vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

There weren’t any problems in the first meeting.

It was all the way back in mid-January, but Butler couldn’t do a thing and Villanova couldn’t be stopped in the 82-42 win.

It starts with the rebounding ability of Butler – it doesn’t have much. It’s not great on the defensive boards and it doesn’t force mistakes. Now it’s going against a team that doesn’t turn the ball over and doesn’t miss enough to give teams a whole lot of opportunities.

As long as Villanova is just average – at least for its offense – from three and can make this about shooting better inside, out, and on the line, it’ll be a breeze.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches