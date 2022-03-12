Vermont vs UMBC Prediction, Game Preview: American East Championship

Vermont vs UMBC prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12
Vermont vs UMBC Game Preview, America East Championship How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 12
Game Time: 11:00 am ET
Venue: Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, VT
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Vermont (27-5), UMBC (18-13)
Why UMBC Will Win
Find a more fun player than the 5-2 Darnell Rogers.
He leads a Retriever offense that lives on getting to the free throw line and hitting a whole lot of threes. The attack doesn’t take a ton of outside shots, but it makes what it takes.
On a five game winning streak, UMBC is rolling with a high-powered attack that scored over 90 points four times in the last seven games and would love to make this an up and down fight.
But …
Why Vermont Will Win
UMBC is on a five-game winning streak … after losing to Vermont by 27.
The Catamounts dropped an overtime game to Hartford on Valentine’s Day, and that’s been the only blip in the last 22 games since losing to Providence.
They move the ball around as well as any team you haven’t seen, they’re fine on the boards, and they manage to set up easy shots with the extra pass. They’re more than happy to get into a scoring fest with UMBC.
Teams that hit 49% from the field like offensive games.
Vermont vs UMBC: What’s Going To Happen
UMBC lost to Vermont two times by 27 points in each game. It’s not going to be quite as bad, but isn’t not going to come up with enough defense or big plays from the backcourt to slow the Catamounts down.
The Retrievers don’t force turnovers and don’t have enough of an inside presence. They’ll give Vermont a battle, though … for a half. Vermont will start passing the ball around better in the second.
Vermont vs UMBC: Prediction, Lines
Vermont 78, UMBC 59
Line: Vermont -15, o/u: 142.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Vermont vs UMBC Must See Rating: 3
