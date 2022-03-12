Vermont vs UMBC Prediction, Game Preview: American East Championship

Find a more fun player than the 5-2 Darnell Rogers.

He leads a Retriever offense that lives on getting to the free throw line and hitting a whole lot of threes. The attack doesn’t take a ton of outside shots, but it makes what it takes.

On a five game winning streak, UMBC is rolling with a high-powered attack that scored over 90 points four times in the last seven games and would love to make this an up and down fight.

But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches