UTEP Miners Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-3, 245-pound veteran started out his career as a nice part of the rotation with 31 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in two seasons.

Then it all blew up earning Second Team All-Conference USA honors with 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight broken up passes in 2020.

Last year he was a First Team All-Conference USA star with 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, six broken up passes and three forced fumbles.