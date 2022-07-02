Utah Utes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 5-10, 184-pound Second Team All-Pac-12 performer and excellent pro prospect might not be one of the stars in the offensive backfield, and he might not be one of the killers on the front seven, but he now needs to be considered among the best corners in the country.

A tough hitter for his size, he made 86 tackles with three interceptions – two pick-sixes – and 15 broken up passes over the last two seasons.