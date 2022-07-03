Utah State Aggies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Utah State Aggies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Logan Bonner, QB Sr.
The 6-1, 215-pound former All-Sun Belt quarterback at Arkansas State, he was in the rotation for four years hitting 58% of his throws for 3,166 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine pick and ran for 128 yards and a score.
He followed head coach Blake Anderson to Utah State, and last year hit 61% of his throws for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the Mountain West championship season.
2
Hunter Reynolds, S Sr.
The 6-0, 200-pound leading returning tackler came up with 84 tackles with two sacks and four tackles for loss with three broken up passes in his fourth season.
3
Byron Vaughns, DE Jr.
The 6-4, 225-pound top returning pass rusher started out his career at Texas – making 14 tackles – and last season made 44 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss with six broken up passes.
4
Alfred Edwards, OT Sr.
6-7 and 325 pounds, Edwards is a big blocker with a great frame left tackle, earning Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors in his fourth year at the position.
5
Gurvan Hall, S Jr.
A star recruit for Miami, the 6-0, 190-pounder made 148 tackles with a pick and six broken up passes and two sacks in four seasons.
6
Quazzel White, OG, Sr.
The 6-3, 310-pound former TCU Horned Frog played two season for his former team before taking over a spot with the Aggies. The 2021 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West blocker is going into his second season at guard.
7
AJ Vongphachanh, LB Sr.
The 6-2, 230-pound 2020 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West veteran has mad 121 tackles with five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery in three seasons.
8
Anthony Switzer, LB Sr.
The 6-0, 210-pound transfer from Arkansas State made 91 tackles with a pick, four broken up passes, and three forced fumbles in three seasons.
9
Justin McGriff, WR Sr.
The 6-0, 210-pound leading returning receiver caught 50 passes for 599 yards – averaging 12 yards per catch – with eight touchdowns in his first two seasons.
10
Hale Motu’apuaka, DT Sr.
The 6-1, 280-pound anchor of the line came up with his best season with 26 tackles with 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in his third year.
