Utah State Aggies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-1, 215-pound former All-Sun Belt quarterback at Arkansas State, he was in the rotation for four years hitting 58% of his throws for 3,166 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine pick and ran for 128 yards and a score.

He followed head coach Blake Anderson to Utah State, and last year hit 61% of his throws for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the Mountain West championship season.