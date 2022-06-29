USF Bulls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

USF Bulls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
USF Bulls Preview
1
Antonio Grier, LB Sr.
The two-time Second Team All-AAC star should get even more recognition going into his final season. He’s not huge at 6-1 and 213 pounds, but he gets all over the field, is great at getting behind the line, and he can pop.
After making eight tackles in his first year he cranked up 205 tackles with ten sacks, 22 tackles for loss, two interceptions – one for a score last year – with five forced fumbles over the last three years.
2
Dwayne Boyles, LB Sr.
6-3, 228. 202 tackles, 3 sacks, 24 TFL, 3 INT, 6 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons.
3
Jaren Mangham, RB Sr.
6-2, 221. 130 carries, 476 yards (3.7 ypc), 5 TD in two seasons at Colorado, 160 carries, 671 yards (4.2 ypc), 15 TDs last season at USF. Honorable Mention All-AAC.
4
Demetris Harris, OG Sr.
6-3, 309. Going into his fifth year as a starter, he’s one of the best interior blockers in the AAC starting at left guard. Second Team All-AAC.
5
Xavier Weaver, WR Jr.
6-1, 178. 63 catches, 1,017 yards (16.1 ypc), 2 TD, 2 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD in three seasons.
6
Brian Battie, RB/KR Soph.
5-8, 165. 104 carries, 656 yards (6.3 ypc), 11 catches, 102 yards, 26 kickoff returns, 768 yards (29.5 yards per return), 3 TDs in two seasons. 2021 All-American as a kick returner.
7
Vincent Davis, S Sr.
5-11, 190. 151 tackles, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD, 6 TFL in four seasons.
8
Daquan Evans, CB Jr.
5-11, 188. 95 tackles, 4 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 TD, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.
9
Donovan Jennings, OT Sr.
6-5, 327. Going into his fourth season as a starter at left tackle, he’s got the size, upside, and experience to be one of the team’s top pro prospects.
10
Spencer Shrader, PK Jr.
6-2, 186. 19-of-28 field goals (11-of-13 last year), 58-of-58 on extra points. Honorable Mention All-AAC.
