USF Bulls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The two-time Second Team All-AAC star should get even more recognition going into his final season. He’s not huge at 6-1 and 213 pounds, but he gets all over the field, is great at getting behind the line, and he can pop.

After making eight tackles in his first year he cranked up 205 tackles with ten sacks, 22 tackles for loss, two interceptions – one for a score last year – with five forced fumbles over the last three years.