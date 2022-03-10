USC vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

The Huskies had few problems disposing of Utah in the first round. They were good from three, great on the offensive glass, and they moved the ball around as well as they have in weeks.

The defense isn’t always a rock, but it forces more steals than anyone in the Pac-12 – Washington won the turnover battle – and they continue to be great at getting to the free throw line.

USC likes to play close, low scoring, tough defensive games, and Washington is able to put points on the board in a variety of ways. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches