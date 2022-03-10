USC vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

USC vs Washington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
USC vs Washington Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 11:30 ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Washington (17-14), USC (25-6)
Why Washington Will Win
The Huskies had few problems disposing of Utah in the first round. They were good from three, great on the offensive glass, and they moved the ball around as well as they have in weeks.
The defense isn’t always a rock, but it forces more steals than anyone in the Pac-12 – Washington won the turnover battle – and they continue to be great at getting to the free throw line.
USC likes to play close, low scoring, tough defensive games, and Washington is able to put points on the board in a variety of ways. However …
Why USC Will Win
USC was able to win the first meeting by ten because of its great defense.
Washington is able to score inside and occasionally out – and, again, it gets to the free throw line – that’s against the mediocre teams. It had a hard time from the field against the UCLA and USC defenses, and among the worst teams in the Pac-12 in shooting percentage.
USC doesn’t foul enough to put Washington on the line, it should be great on the glass, and the defense should keep the Husky O to about 37% from the field.
USC vs Washington: What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect a whole lot of points and watch out for USC to come out fired up after closing the season with close losses to Arizona and UCLA.
Washington is on a nice roll, but it doesn’t have the offense to push through and go on any sort of a run against a D like USC’s.
USC vs Washington: Prediction, Lines
USC 71, Washington 64
Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 141.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
USC vs Washington Must See Rating: 3
