USC vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Trojans have to own the rebounding margin.

It managed to win the first game over UCLA 67-64 even though it was -1 in rebounding, but that’s not the norm.

The Trojans have the second-best defense in the Pac-12 just behind Arizona, and they clean up the messes in bulk, usually coming up with close to seven more rebounds per game then their opponent.

They’d love to keep this low scoring and make UCLA settle for three point opportunities. If this comes down to battling inside, the Trojans should pull this off.

