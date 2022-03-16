USC vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

This isn’t a huge Hurricane team – at least it doesn’t take advantage of the size it has all that often – but this group can really, really move.

It’s got a fun, aggressive defense that forces a slew of turnovers and can get going in transition in a snap. There’s are enough threes to get by, but what this offense can do is get to the rim in bunches.

It’s good on the line, hits about 48% from the field, and before succumbing to Duke in a tough fight, it was on fire making close to 55% of its shots over the five games before the loss.

USC doesn’t want to slow things down, but it won’t get up and down the floor if it can help it. It wants this to be a tough fight, which is fine, but Miami can make this fast-paced in a hurry.

However …

