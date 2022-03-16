USC vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

USC vs Miami: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
USC vs Miami Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 3:10 pm
Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC
How To Watch: truTV
Records: USC (7 seed, 26-7)
Miami (10 seed, 23-10)
Region: West
Why Miami Will Win
This isn’t a huge Hurricane team – at least it doesn’t take advantage of the size it has all that often – but this group can really, really move.
It’s got a fun, aggressive defense that forces a slew of turnovers and can get going in transition in a snap. There’s are enough threes to get by, but what this offense can do is get to the rim in bunches.
It’s good on the line, hits about 48% from the field, and before succumbing to Duke in a tough fight, it was on fire making close to 55% of its shots over the five games before the loss.
USC doesn’t want to slow things down, but it won’t get up and down the floor if it can help it. It wants this to be a tough fight, which is fine, but Miami can make this fast-paced in a hurry.
However …
Why USC Will Win
Again, Miami does have some height and a few bigs, but that’s not what the team is about.
That’s not necessarily why it doesn’t crank up a ton of rebounds – it makes too many shots to blast up the offensive boards – but it’s about to have a bad day against the Trojans on the glass.
USC doesn’t force turnovers like Miami does, and it can’t hit free throws on a regular basis, but it will grab every defensive board, it’ll be tough on the inside, and it’s going to keep the Hurricane offense to well under its normal comfort zone.
Again, Miami doesn’t do all that much from three. If it’s not hitting at least 48% from the field by getting on the move and getting inside, there’s a problem because …
USC vs Miami: What’s Going To Happen
The Hurricanes are 14-2 when it makes 48% or more of their shots, and they’re 9-8 when they don’t.
How many times has USC allowed teams to hit 48% or more of their shots? Five.
On the flip side, USC is 22-0 when allowing teams to hit 41% or fewer, and Miami as only done that three times.
USC is going to be a wee bit nastier on the boards, but it’ll have a brutal time putting the game away with too many missed free throws.
It’ll be a grind, but the Trojans will come up with just enough defense inside and out to survive.
USC vs Miami: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
USC 68, Miami 66
Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 139.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
USC vs Miami Must See Rating: 4
