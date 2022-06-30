UNLV Rebels Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UNLV might be missing the star power compared to most of the other Mountain West teams, and they need a few key parts to rise up and rock on the lines, but there’s just enough experience returning in Year Three under head coach Marcus Arroyo to change some of those close-call competitive battles of 2021 into wins.

However, the team needs more difference-makers to emerge.

The Rebels lost a ton of options through the transfer portal and didn’t bring in a ton of new parts, but they landed a few good ones who should be able to change things around in a hurry – at least that’s the hope.

The hope is for the defensive front to find a few possible all-stars, but there are only two returning players off the 2022 All-Mountain West teams,

As long as the skill players get time to work, this should be a stronger season.

