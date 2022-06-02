UMass Minutemen Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UMass Minutemen Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
UMass Minutemen Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
UMass Schedule & Analysis
1
Ellis Merriweather, RB Sr.
The 6-2, 225-pound veteran did what he could to carry the offense last year with 1,138 yards and five touchdowns on 218 carries averaging 5.2 yards per pop. He was also a key receiver making 22 grabs for 169 yards and a score.
2
Josh Wallace, CB Jr.
6-0, 190. 96 tackles, 1 INT, 16 broken up passes, 4 TFL in three seasons
3
Gerrell Johnson, LB Soph.
6-3, 225. 87 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries in two seasons
4
Billy Wooden, DT, Jr.
6-1, 310. 64 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 forced fumble in three seasons
5
Rico Arnold, WR Sr.
6-1, 190. Transfer from Charlotte who led the team with 27 catches for 461 yards (17.1 ypc), 3 TD last season for UMass, He caught 25 passes with a TD in two years at Charlotte.
6
Da’Shon Ross, LB Jr.
6-1, 235. 75 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL last season
7
Te’Rai Powell, S Soph.
6-0, 190. 75 tackles, 1 broken up pass, 1 sack, 5 TFL in two seasons
8
Marcus Cushnie, DE Sr.
6-2, 250. Former Florida State Seminole who transferred from Alabama A&M. He made 20 tackles with seven sacks in 2020 at A&M, and made 3 tackles with 1.5 sacks last year at FSU.
9
Max Longman, OT Soph.
6-4, 315. Versatile blocker who started out his career at guard – after having to sit out his freshman year hurt – and grew into a starting left tackle. He’ll likely be one of the key parts to the line as a veteran back on the left side.
10
Brady Olson, QB Soph.
6-4, 200. 104-216 (48%), 8 TD, 7 INT. 33 rushing yards, 1 TD
UMass Minutemen Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
UMass Schedule & Analysis