ULM Warhawks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

ULM Warhawks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
ULM Warhawks Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown
Keys To The Season | ULM Schedule
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
1
Boogie Knight, WR Sr.
The 5-10, 193-pound former Akron Zip stepped in and became an All-Sun Belt performer and the team’s leading receiver, catching 45 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns. He did that after making 41 grabs for 194 yards in three seasons at Akron.
2
Zack Woodard, LB Sr.
6-1, 237. 89 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes.
3
Jabari Johnson, S Jr.
6-0, 200. 178 tackles, 2 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 sack, 4 TFL in four seasons
4
Caleb Thomas, DT Sr.
6-0, 306. 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12.5 TFL in three seasons
5
Chandler Rogers, QB Soph.
6-0, 189. 112-179 (63%), 1,311 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT, 139 carries for 367 yards, 1 TD
6
Quae Drake, LB Jr.
6-1, 234. 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 INT
7
Andrew Henry, RB Jr.
5-10, 193. 131 carries, 485 yards (3.7 ypc), 4 TD, 14 catches for 88 yards, 1 TD
8
Malik Jackson, WR, Jr.
5-9, 175. 80 carries for 451 yards (5.6 ypc), 3 TD last year, 44 catches for 312 yards (7.1 ypc), 4 TD in three seasons
9
Will Derrick, WR Sr.
6-0, 160. 25 catches, 353 yards (14.1 ypc), 1 TD last season
10
Calum Sutherland, PK Sr.
5-10, 183. Hit all 23 extra points for Oklahoma – and 2-of-4 field goals – in 2019, and last year earned All-Sun Belt honors making 16-of-21 field goals and all 27 extra points.
