UConn vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

College Football Predictions

UConn vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

By March 15, 2022 12:31 pm

By |

UConn vs New Mexico State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

UConn vs New Mexico State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 17
Game Time: 6:50 pm
Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
How To Watch: TNT
Records: UConn (5 seed, 23-9)
New Mexico State (12 seed, 26-6)
Region: East

NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Why New Mexico State Will Win

It’s an interesting New Mexico State team that won both the WAC regular season and tournament championships with a good blend of size inside and three point defense.

It’s not the most consistent of teams, and it’s not going to bomb away from three or generate a slew of takeaways for easy points, but it’s able to hold up and keep moving with a whole lot of offensive rebounds.

The Aggies have come up with ten or more offensive boards in five of the last six games and in even of the last nine.

UConn isn’t going to force too many turnovers – giveaways are a problem for New Mexico State – and the D isn’t great from three, but …

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Why UConn Will Win

New Mexico State isn’t going to outbound UConn, and if it does, it won’t be by enough to matter.

This might be a big Aggie team that lives on offensive rebounds, but UConn has a bunch of terrors on the boards. New Mexico State might be good on the offensive glass, but the Huskies are at a whole other level with ten or more in 15 of the last 17 games.

Again, no, this isn’t a great defensive team overall and it doesn’t do enough to stop threes, but New Mexico State isn’t going to be too destructive from the outside.

UConn is used to dealing with Villanova and St. John’s. It’s not going to be thrown a curveball by anything the New Mexico State offense brings.

All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UConn vs New Mexico State: What’s Going To Happen

UConn might be a bit of a sleeper in this tournament thing.

It’s loaded with seniors, it’s got balanced size and production, and it should be able to roll though New Mexico State without too much of an issue as long as there’s nothing crazy happening from the outside.

It’s possible – the Aggies beat Davidson at the start of the season with 11 threes, and they’ve got the ability to go off for stretches – but again, UConn will own the boards enough to move on.

25 Worst College Football/Basketball Schools of 2021-2022

UConn vs New Mexico State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

UConn 75, New Mexico State 64
Line: UConn -7, o/u: 131.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

UConn vs New Mexico State Must See Rating: 3

5: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
1: An Audience with Adele

NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , CFN, College Basketball, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, Independents, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, News, UConn

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home