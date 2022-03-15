UConn vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

It’s an interesting New Mexico State team that won both the WAC regular season and tournament championships with a good blend of size inside and three point defense.

It’s not the most consistent of teams, and it’s not going to bomb away from three or generate a slew of takeaways for easy points, but it’s able to hold up and keep moving with a whole lot of offensive rebounds.

The Aggies have come up with ten or more offensive boards in five of the last six games and in even of the last nine.

UConn isn’t going to force too many turnovers – giveaways are a problem for New Mexico State – and the D isn’t great from three, but …

