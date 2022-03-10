UCLA vs Washington State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

The Cougars have played well over the last few weeks, going 5-1 with a four-game winning streak including a 66-59 win over Cal to kick off the Pac-12 Tournament.

They’re a big bombing team that leads the Pac-12 in three point attempts, they clean up the messes with lots of offensive rebounds, and they’re going to keep on shooting.

UCLA is okay at guarding the three, but it’s not going to keep up from the outside if this gets into a shooting match.

They had one of their worst shooting days of the year against UCLA the first time around; they’ll be better. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches