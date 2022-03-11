UCLA vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Trojans might have been rocky in the win over Washington, but this team isn’t anything pretty.

It’s a tough, powerful team that’s great on the offensive glass and finds ways to dial up the defense late and pull off tight wins. No, there aren’t a slew of blowouts, but that’s not how they roll.

They’re great on the defensive glass – they just don’t give up second chance points – and they’re able to defend as well as anyone in America overall without fouling.

They beat UCLA back in mid-february with the defense keeping UCLA to under 30% from the field, and they hit 11 of 12 free throws, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches