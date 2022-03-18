UCLA vs Saint Mary's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

You want to play a tough, grinding, defensive game that’s going to come down to consistency and execution?

Saint Mary’s 82, Indiana 53.

The Hoosiers weren’t explosive offensively, but they were great on the defensive side tough against the three, and good enough on the defensive boards to force a slew of one-and-dones. Saint Mary’s blew threw all of that, but with its offense.

It’s not that the Gaels can’t score, it’s that they don’t do anything to push the tempo to get out of the rhythm of what the defense brings. Against Indiana, though, there was a chance to land a knockout punch, and they threw it with 21 threes – hitting ten – and the D did the rest.

UCLA isn’t going to crank up the offense, either. It likes to use its talent, size, and experience to win the half court battles, and …

