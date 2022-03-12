UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Championship

The Wildcats aren’t playing as well as they were over the early part of February – including a 76-66 win over UCLA – but they’re pulling away when they need to.

They slipped past Stanford in a battle, and they held on late to get by a dangerous Colorado team by hitting 24-of-25 tries on the free throw line.

Guard Kerr Kriisa is out with an ankle injury, but the inside game is still strong enough to hit 50% from the field against the UCLA D.

UCLA doesn’t do enough from three to make much of a dent, it’s not going to outrebound the second-best team in the nation on the boards, and …

