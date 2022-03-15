UCLA vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Welcome to the proverbial young-team-that-doesn’t-know-it’s-not-supposed-to-be-here.

Akron had a nice year, but it kicked it all in over the back half of February with eight straight wins including a dominant 75-55 win over Kent State for the MAC Tournament championship.

There’s not a lot of size, and underclassmen play a huge role, but it’s shooting well, it’s great at getting to the free throw line, and it led the MAC in scoring D.

It’s possible to score on the Zips, but they’re able to slow things down a wee bit to keep most games and teams in the 60s.

UCLA isn’t going to bomb away from the outside and will bog down at times, but …

