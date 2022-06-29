UCF Knights Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UCF could have at least 15 players among the Top 15 Players list – put the starting quarterback somewhere in here once it’s all 100% settled, but it’s Bowser who should be the star of the show as the leader of a super-deep group of backs.

Can he stay healthy? The 6-1, 225-pound battering ram was amazing against Boise State to start the season, and he helped carry the load in the bowl win over Florida to end it. In between, he fought his way to get on the field, but was hurt.

He ran for 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns with 22 catches and a score in his three years at Northwestern, and last year he ran for 703 yards and nine touchdowns – and caught nine passes for 75 yards – in and out of eight games for UCF.