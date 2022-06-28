Tulsa Golden Hurricane Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-2, 239-pound veteran is going into his third year as a key part for the defense after making 63 tackles with two sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as a Second Team All-AAC pick in 2020.

Last year he was an Honorable Mention All-AAC performer with 82 stops, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a touchdown, and a forced fumble last year. He’ll almost certainly be the the leading tackler in the middle of the D.