Tulane Green Wave Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

One of the best tacklers in the American Athletic Conference over the last few years, the 6-2, 225-pound junior earned Second Team All-AAC honors two years ago with 98 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

He fell off a wee bit last year as pass rusher as his role changed a bit with 73 tackles and two tackles for loss, but now he comes into the season in his fifth year as a starter with 218 career stops, 6.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss.