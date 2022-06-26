Tulane Green Wave Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Tulane Green Wave Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Dorian Williams, LB Jr.
One of the best tacklers in the American Athletic Conference over the last few years, the 6-2, 225-pound junior earned Second Team All-AAC honors two years ago with 98 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.
He fell off a wee bit last year as pass rusher as his role changed a bit with 73 tackles and two tackles for loss, but now he comes into the season in his fifth year as a starter with 218 career stops, 6.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss.
2
Michael Pratt, QB Soph.
6-2, 210. 330-of-583 (57%), 4,196 yards, 41 TD, 16 INT, 383 rushing yards, 13 TD in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference.
3
Darius Hodges, DE Jr.
6-1, 280. 53 tackles, 6 sacks, 18.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in two seasons.
4
Macon Clark, S Sr.
6-0, 190. 136 tackles, 5 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 7 INT, 12 broken up passes in four seasons.
5
Sincere Haynesworth, C Jr.
6-1, 305. Started out on the interior where needed, but has emerged as an anchor for the line going into his third season as the team’s starting center.
6
Nick Anderson, LB Sr.
5-10, 225. 170 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons.
7
Joey Claybrook, OT Sr.
6-7, 300. Going into his fourth year as a starter and fifth year as a fixture on the Tulane line, he has settled into the left tackle. He worked earlier on the right side and will move around where needed.
8
Tyjae Spears, RB Soph.
5-10, 195. 198 carries, 1,329 yards (6.7 ypc), 12 TD, 26 catches, 308 yards, 1 TD in three seasons.
9
Tyrick James, TE Sr.
6-2, 245. 72 catches, 963 yards (13.4 ypc), 8 TD in four seasons.
10
Deuce Watts, WR Sr.
6-2, 195. 52 catches, 843 yards (16.2 ypc), 9 TD in three seasons.
