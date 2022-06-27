Troy Trojans Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Troy Trojans Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Troy Trojans Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Troy Top 10 Players | Troy Schedule
1
Carlton Martial, LB Sr.
One of the best defensive players in the Sun Belt over the last several years – he’s a four-time First Team All-Sun Belt star – he’s not all that big at 5-9 and 210 pounds, but he gets all over the field with 442 career tackles with ten sacks, 47 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 12 broken up passes, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
2
Austin Stidham, OT Sr.
6-5, 300. He took over a starting spot on the line in 2019 and earned Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt honors. Settled in at left tackles, he’s now a two-time First Team All-Sun Belt blocker.
3
Javon Solomon, LB Soph.
6-2, 245. 83 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 24 TFL, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in three seasons. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt. 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt.
4
Will Choloh, DT Sr.
6-0, 280. 79 tackles, 8 sacks, 14.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks in two seasons. Two-time Second Team All-Sun Belt.
5
Richard Jibunor, LB Jr.
6-3, 233. 74 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 17.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery. Two-time Third Team All-Sun Belt.
6
TJ Harris, S Sr.
6-1, 202. 172 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery. Third Team All-Sun Belt.
7
KJ Robertson, LB Sr.
6-1, 228. 187 tackles, 3 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 3 INT, 10 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in four seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt.
8
Tez Johnson, WR Soph.
5-10, 150. 85catches, 946 yards (11.1 ypc), 4 TD, 1 rushing TD in three seasons. Third Team All-Sun Belt.
9
Gunnar Watson, QB Jr.
6-3, 209. 372-of-563 (66%), 3,888 yards, 24 TD, 11 INT, 1 rushing TD in four seasons.
10
Kimani Vidal, RB Soph.
5-8, 215. 253 carries, 1,217 yards (4.8 ypc), 48 catches for 359 yards in two seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt.
