Toledo Rockets Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

A three-time All-MAC selection – Third team in 2019, Second team in 2020, and First team in 2021 – he started out with 49 tackles with three sacks and two interceptions as a freshman, and he improved from there.

A 6-3, 250-pound hybrid on the outside, he has made 218 tackles, with 16.5 sacks and 37 tackles for loss with three interceptions, ten broken up passes, and 13 quarterback hurries in four seasons.