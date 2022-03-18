Texas vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Virginia Tech was bad at college basketball this season, and then a switch flipped and it became really good at college basketball.

On brutal 5-11 midseason run, the Hokies went off from three on Florida State in late January and kept on cranking up wins. And then, all of a sudden, it was brilliant against both North Carolina and Duke and won the ACC Championship.

Now it’s the proverbial “team no one wants to face” as an 11 seed.

What’s it doing right? It’s amazingly good at moving the ball around over the last month, and that’s leading to open shots. On fire from the outside, the Hokies are third in the nation in three point percentage.

Texas is good at cranking up the D in all areas, but it has to budget in at least eight made Hokies threes. That’s a problem for a team that doesn’t score a whole bunch, but …

