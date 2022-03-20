Texas vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

While Illinois was struggling with Chattanooga, and Wisconsin had a hard time against Colgate even with a home court advantage, and Michigan State had to fight to get by Davidson, and Indiana got whacked by Saint Mary’s and Iowa got booted out by Richmond …

Purdue played like a big conference team and owned Yale with relative ease.

The Bulldogs came up with some points, but the Boilermakers were always in control in the 78-56 win.

The offense wasn’t great from three against Yale, but it’s among the best teams in the nation on the outside, and it’s dominant on the boards inside. It all comes from its ability to move the ball around to get the right shot seemingly every time down.

Texas wins on defense, but Virginia Tech was able to hit almost half of its shots and was great on the free throw line. Purdue isn’t great on the free throw line, but it gets there as often as almost anyone in America.

In other words, Texas has to figure out how to score.

