Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 5
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Record: Texas Tech (23-7), Oklahoma State (14-15)
Why Texas Tech Will Win
The Red Raiders were able to roll without a problem back in mid-January, beating Oklahoma State 78-57 after hitting half of their shots and not allowing much to make it a battle.
They lost at TCU a few days ago, but that’s been the only problem since early February.
No, this isn’t the type of team that’s going to crank up the firepower, but they make the shots they take, the assists are there, and the defense is among the best in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State can’t hit from three and can’t get back into the game without forcing mistakes, but …
Why Oklahoma State Will Win
The Cowboy defense is great at attacking and coming up with steals and takeaways.
Texas Tech might not have a whole lot of flaws, but it screws up a bit too much – it turns it over around 14 times per game. The 18 against TCU were a problem. If this stays low scoring and close, Oklahoma State needs to force at least that many and it has to get on the move and capitalize.
The D is coming off holding Iowa State to 36 points and hasn’t allowed 70 in an of the last three games. At home, it’ll be looking for something positive to close out the season, and …
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State: What’s Going To Happen
Texas Tech struggles on the road.
It’s unbeatable in Lubbock – going 18-0 at home – but the offense falls way too flat when it gets out of its comfort zone. Oklahoma State will keep this low, it’ll be a grind, and it’ll come up with that one big burst late to pull this off.
It’ll overcome too many missed free throws to get it done
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Lines
Oklahoma State 67, Texas Tech 65
Line: Texas Tech -2.5, o/u: 128
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 3
