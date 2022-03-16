Texas Tech vs Montana State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Texas Tech vs Montana State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
Texas Tech vs Montana State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 1:45 pm
Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA
How To Watch: TNT
Records: Texas Tech (3 seed, 25-9)
Montana State (14 seed, 27-7)
Region: West
Why Montana State Will Win
Texas Tech might be loaded with veteran who have been through the wars, but Montana State is full of upperclassmen who know how to score.
The Bobcats won six straight and 18 of the last 20 by seemingly hitting everything from the field. Consistent, they’re a near lock to hit 50% from the floor every time out, and just assume they’ll find a way to come up with 15 free throws.
Texas Tech isn’t an offensive juggernaut. It’s not great from three, it turns it over way too much, and …
Why Texas Tech Will Win
The Red Raider defense makes up for a whole lot of other issues.
It’s a veteran team full of upperclassmen who have seen just about everything. It allows teams to hit just 38% from the field and gives up just 60 points per game.
Kansas was able to put up 74 in the Big 12 Championship, but it was a grind to get there. Baylor was able to get to 73, Kansas put up 94 in an overtime win, and that’s it for the teams able to score over 70 since Providence did it in early December.
Even Gonzaga was held to 69.
Montana State isn’t bad defensively, but it fouls way too much, Texas Tech hits way too many free throws, and …
Texas Tech vs Montana State: What’s Going To Happen
Texas Tech will put the clamps down.
Montana State will get to the free throw line and should hit enough free throws and play good enough D from three to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Red Raiders aren’t going to allow any easy shots.
Texas Tech will force at least 15 turnovers and keep the Bobcats to around 40% from the field.
Texas Tech vs Montana State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
Texas Tech 68, Montana State 54
Line: Texas Tech -14.5, o/u: 134
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Texas Tech vs Montana State Must See Rating: 3
