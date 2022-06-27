Texas Tech Red Raiders Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

One massive caveat here. The No. 1 player is going to be the starting quarterback in this high-powered passing offense. And that’s going to be …

Donovan Smith? Behran Morton? It’ll be decided in fall camp.

The 6-5, 225-pound Shough has NFL size, arm, and tools to be special in this attack. He started out at Oregon hitting 65% of his passes for 1,703 yards and 16 touchdowns with six picks in two seasons, transferred to Texas Tech, won the job, and hit 70% of his throws for 872 yards and six touchdowns with three picks before breaking his collarbone. He also ran for two scores last year.