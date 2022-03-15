Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: NCAA Tournament First Four prediction and college basketball game preview.
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Four How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, March 15
Game Time: 6:40 pm
Venue: UD Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH
How To Watch: truTV
Records: Texas Southern (16 seed, 18-12)
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (16, seed 23-11)
Region: Midwest
Why Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Will Win
The Islanders went on a wonderful four-game run including a convincing win over SE Louisiana to take the Southland title to get here.
They’re not going to do much from three and they don’t have a lick of size to be any sort of intimidating force on the inside on either end, but they attack, attack, attack – almost no one in college basketball does more to get to the free throw line.
They’re No. 3 in the nation in free throw attempts and second in made free throws, and that comes from moving the ball around and not having to force tough shots.
Texas Southern doesn’t force takeaways, it can’t and won’t shoot the three, and it’s awful on the free throw line. However …
Why Texas Southern Will Win
Texas Southern won’t get every rebound, but it’ll seem like it.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi isn’t great on the glass because it’s so active from all five spots, but it doesn’t have the bulk the Tigers are bringing. Texas Southern isn’t massive, but it’s a bigger team that lives on rebounds.
The team can’t shoot, so if makes up for it with plenty of second chance points on one end to go along with a tough defense on the other. It took the SWAC title with back-to-back 40 rebound games, the inside scoring was strong, and …
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: What’s Going To Happen
There are going to be lots and lots and lots of fouls.
Here’s the problem for the Tigers.
Texas Southern is great on the glass, but Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finds a way to get to the ball. It forces a ton of steals, and Texas Southern is a turnover machine. It gets hit with a ton of fouls, but Texas Southern doesn’t make free throws – although it’s been okay lately – hitting around 67% per game.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will come up with steals, free throws, and just enough offensive rebounds to keep on moving.
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: NCAA Tournament First Four Prediction, Lines
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72, Texas Southern 68
Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 135.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
CFN Expert Pick: Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-CC
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Must See Rating: 3.5
