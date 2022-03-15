Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

The Islanders went on a wonderful four-game run including a convincing win over SE Louisiana to take the Southland title to get here.

They’re not going to do much from three and they don’t have a lick of size to be any sort of intimidating force on the inside on either end, but they attack, attack, attack – almost no one in college basketball does more to get to the free throw line.

They’re No. 3 in the nation in free throw attempts and second in made free throws, and that comes from moving the ball around and not having to force tough shots.

Texas Southern doesn’t force takeaways, it can’t and won’t shoot the three, and it’s awful on the free throw line. However …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams