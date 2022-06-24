Texas Longhorns Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The superstar 6-0, 221-pound recruit was great in his freshman year – running for 703 yards and four scores averaging over eight yards per carry – and caught 15 passes for 196 yards and two scores earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.

Last year he took things up several notches, ripping off five 100-yard games in the first six, ran for 1,127 yards in all – averaging 5.8 yards per carry – and 11 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns in ten games before missing the final two games hurt. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.