Texas A&M Aggies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Okay, so this is sort of a cop out. At least three of the stars of the freshmen class could and probably should be considered in the mix for A&M’s best players, and several pro prospects should also be in the discussion, but Smith is among the dangerous all-around weapons in the SEC – now he needs the ball more.

He has caught 112 passes for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns in his three years, and ran 15 times for 373 yards and four scores. He has also averaged 9.7 yards per punt return with a score.