Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Championship

Tennessee vs Texas A&M prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 13
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Game Preview, SEC Championship How To Watch
Date: Sunday, March 13
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Tennessee (25-7), Texas A&M (23-11)
Why Texas A&M Will Win
Texas A&M went from being an interesting bubble option to an NCAA-Tourmament-Would-Be-A-Joke-If-It-Wasn’t-In team.
This isn’t a fluke. It was on a four-game winning streak before getting by Florida, Auburn, and Arkansas to get a shot, getting the job done by crushing the three.
The Aggies are unconscious, hitting well over 50% from the outside to go along with their suffocating D. They lead the nation in takeaways, and they lead the SEC with the most free throws.
Tennessee turns it over way too much, and …
Why Tennessee Will Win
The Volunteers turned it over 17 times in the other meeting against the Aggies, and they overcame them by putting 90 on the board for a ten-point win.
Texas A&M might be hot, but Tennessee is scorching with six straight wins and 11 in the last 12. It was hot from the field in the 69-62 win over Kentucky and allowed just 2-of-20 from three.
For all of A&M’s positives, it hacks a whole bunch to go along with all of those steals, and then there’s the rebounding problem.
The Aggies were all over the glass in the win over Arkansas, but this is one of the weakest teams in the nation on the defensive boards.
Tennessee had 15 offensive rebounds in the first meeting.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M: What’s Going To Happen
Texas A&M turned its game up a few notches with the win over Arkansas, but Tennessee is methodically rolling.
The Vols will turn the ball over too much, but it’ll do a bit more on the boards and come up with a big defensive performance over the final ten minutes.
Playing four games in four days will catch up to Texas A&M – but barely.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M: SEC Championship Prediction, Lines
Tennessee 75, Texas A&M 67
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Must See Rating: 4.5
5: That first tip on Thursday
1: Whining about your bubble bursting