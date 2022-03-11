Tennessee vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Tennessee vs Mississippi State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Tennessee (23-7), Mississippi State (18-14)
Why Tennessee Will Win

Mississippi State isn’t going to crank up the scoring punch.

It only put up 63 in the nine-point loss to Tennessee in their other meeting, and they’re not going to come out and hang 90 on the board and make this game an up-and-down fight.

They don’t make threes – the hit just 3-of-11 in the 73-51 win over South Carolina – and they turn the ball over way too much.

Tennessee force a whole lot of turnovers, Mississippi State turned it over a lot, and there should be at least 16 Bulldog giveaways in this.

Why Mississippi State Will Win

So how did Mississippi State blow past South Carolina?

It came up with lots of rebounds and clamped down hard in the second half – holding the Gamecocks to just 17 points as the game got out of hand.

Tennessee likes to pull away with big threes when it’s not generating points in transition, but Mississippi State is strong at guarding the three and should be able to hold its own on the boards.

Tennessee will want to make play this in the 70s, and Mississippi State has the potential to keep this in the high-50s with the way its style slows things down.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State: What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State isn’t going to be able to keep Tennessee from moving the ball around for easy chances for points.

Again, there aren’t threes coming from the Bulldogs – ever – and Tennessee should will come up with around 7-to-9. Mississippi State can’t trade threes for twos.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State: Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 69, Mississippi State 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Must See Rating: 3.5

5: THE PLAYERS Championship
1: The hype over 17

