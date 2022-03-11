Tennessee vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Mississippi State isn’t going to crank up the scoring punch.

It only put up 63 in the nine-point loss to Tennessee in their other meeting, and they’re not going to come out and hang 90 on the board and make this game an up-and-down fight.

They don’t make threes – the hit just 3-of-11 in the 73-51 win over South Carolina – and they turn the ball over way too much.

Tennessee force a whole lot of turnovers, Mississippi State turned it over a lot, and there should be at least 16 Bulldog giveaways in this.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches