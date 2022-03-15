Tennessee vs Longwood Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Big South regular season and tournament champion comes in on an eight game winning streak and with a run of 20 wins in the last 21 games with a balanced group of veteran scorers who can all hit the boards.

It’s a sharp team that doesn’t beat itself, is fantastic at moving the ball around, and again, gets after it on the boards winning the rebounding margin by over seven per game.

Terrific on the free throw line, the goal is to hang around and get this down to a fouling contest late. Tennessee isn’t awful on the line, but it doesn’t get there like the Lancers do.

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams