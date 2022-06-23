Temple Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Temple Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Temple

Temple Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By June 23, 2022 4:40 pm

By |

Temple Owls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Temple Owls Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Temple Top 10 Players | Temple Schedule & Analysis

1
Isaac Moore, OT Sr.

The 6-7, 305-pounder from Sweden has grown into a role on the offensive line, starting out as part of a rotation before taking over as a pro prospect caliber left tackle. Very tall and with a great frame, he can move, he’s experienced, and now he’s going into his fifth season in the key spot up front.

 

2
D'Wan Mathis, QB Soph.

6-6, 205. 12-of-30 (40%), 89 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 17 rushing yards in one year at Georgia. 116-of-195 (60%), 1,223 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT, 82 rushing yards, 1 TD last year at Temple.

3
Alex Odom, S Soph.

6-0, 205. 71 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.

4
Cameron Ruiz, CB Jr.

5-11, 180. 93 tackles, 2 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 11 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons at Northwestern. 31 tackles, 5 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TFL last year at Temple.

5
Adam Klein, OG Sr.

6-5, 290. Versatile blocker going into his fourth season on the line, working a little bit at right tackle and seeing time at both guard spots before settling in on the right side.

6
Jose Barbon, WR Jr.

6-0, 185. 66 catches, 690 yards (10.5 ypc), 2 TD in three seasons.

7
Jordan Magee, LB Soph.

6-3, 210. 69 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.

8
Amad Anderson, WR Jr.

5-11 175. 36 catches, 362 yards (10.1 ypc), 3 TD in two seasons at Purdue. 24 catches, 283 yards, 2 TD last year at Temple.

9
Kobe Wilson, LB Soph.

5-11, 210. 63 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in two seasons.

10
Darian Varner, DT Soph

6-2, 248. 22 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 fumble recovery last season.

Temple Owls Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Temple Top 10 Players | Temple Schedule & Analysis

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , 2022 Preview, American Athletic, CFN, College Football Features, News, Teams Conferences, Temple

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home