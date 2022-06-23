Temple Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Temple Owls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Temple Owls Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Temple Top 10 Players | Temple Schedule & Analysis
1
Isaac Moore, OT Sr.
The 6-7, 305-pounder from Sweden has grown into a role on the offensive line, starting out as part of a rotation before taking over as a pro prospect caliber left tackle. Very tall and with a great frame, he can move, he’s experienced, and now he’s going into his fifth season in the key spot up front.
2
D'Wan Mathis, QB Soph.
6-6, 205. 12-of-30 (40%), 89 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 17 rushing yards in one year at Georgia. 116-of-195 (60%), 1,223 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT, 82 rushing yards, 1 TD last year at Temple.
3
Alex Odom, S Soph.
6-0, 205. 71 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.
4
Cameron Ruiz, CB Jr.
5-11, 180. 93 tackles, 2 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 11 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons at Northwestern. 31 tackles, 5 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TFL last year at Temple.
5
Adam Klein, OG Sr.
6-5, 290. Versatile blocker going into his fourth season on the line, working a little bit at right tackle and seeing time at both guard spots before settling in on the right side.
6
Jose Barbon, WR Jr.
6-0, 185. 66 catches, 690 yards (10.5 ypc), 2 TD in three seasons.
7
Jordan Magee, LB Soph.
6-3, 210. 69 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.
8
Amad Anderson, WR Jr.
5-11 175. 36 catches, 362 yards (10.1 ypc), 3 TD in two seasons at Purdue. 24 catches, 283 yards, 2 TD last year at Temple.
9
Kobe Wilson, LB Soph.
5-11, 210. 63 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in two seasons.
10
Darian Varner, DT Soph
6-2, 248. 22 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 fumble recovery last season.
