TCU Horned Frogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-4, 212 pound deep threat turned into one of the Big 12’s most dangerous playmakers even if the stats weren’t insane – he averaged over 20 yards per catch over his two seasons.

The strong pro prospect earned 2020 Honorable Mention honors with 22 catches for 487 yards and two scores, and last year he was named a 2021 First Team All-Big 12 player with 33 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns.