TCU 33, Texas 31: 5 Thoughts, Instant Reaction, What Matters

TCU is 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12, which is a little like joining opening a restaurant at a food court with a McDonald’s in it and having better fries.

Oklahoma might own the Big 12 lately, but Texas is the big dog in the conference in terms of money, influence, power, and everything else that makes the Big 12 the Big 12.

And … it’s Texas.

It’s not supposed to be losing to TCU, but it just did. Again.

And now Texas still isn’t back. It still isn’t national championship good. It has issues. Again.