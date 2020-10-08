Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) vs Chicago Bears (3-1) Game Preview, Broadcast
Date: Thursday, October 8
Game Time: 8:20 ET
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Network: FOX and NFL Network
Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win
The defense has been a killer.
For all the talk, discussion, love, and attention going to Tom Brady – and rightly so, considering he’s been solid so far – Tampa Bay is 3-1 because of a defense that’s fourth in the NFL overall.
It’s getting great play from Vita Vea on the nose of a strong defensive front, and has the linebackers – to go along with S Antoine Winfield – to keep a pedestrian Chicago offense from doing anything right. The Bears are 24th in yards, 25th in points, and the offensive line isn’t good enough to generate a push against the Buccaneer line to improve the overall rankings.
Why Chicago Bears Will Win
Where are the Tampa Bay receivers? More on this in a moment in the Fantasy Player To Watch section, but this is a banged up group going against a secondary that’s leading the NFL in touchdown passes allowed.
There might be issues on the Chicago offensive side, and there won’t be a whole lot of explosive plays, but the pass rush is good enough to at least be annoying, and the secondary is getting the job done allowing just three touchdowns with three interceptions. The run D hasn’t been bad, either, but Tom Brady needs a few receivers to step up, starting with …
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
WR Scott Miller, Tampa Bay
With WR Chris Godwin out, TE O.J. Howard done for the season, and with WR Mike Evans playing on a bum ankle on a short week, Miller is the sneaky play for a Buccaneer offense that has to spread the ball around. Miller has only been targeted an average of six times over the past two games but he managed two efficient 80+ yard games with a TD.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears: What's Going To Happen
Chicago has yet to run for a touchdown this season, and that’s not going to change against this D.
Indianapolis exploded the Bear lines in last week’s 19-11 Colt win, and Tampa Bay should do the same, but Brady will struggle in drive after drive.
Expect the opposite of Super Bowl LII when Nick Foles and Brady traded haymakers with 874 combined passing yards. However, Foles will once again pull off a special win, overcoming a rocky and low-scoring first half with two fourth quarter scoring drives to pull it out.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Prediction, Line
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Tampa Bay -3.5, o/u: 44.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 4
