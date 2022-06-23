Syracuse Orange Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 5-10, 209-pounder stepped in as a true freshman and had a strong year with 626 yards and four scores on a painful 1-10 team. Last year the offense handed him the ball, and then handed it to him again, and again, and again as he turned into one of the best running backs in college football.

Behind an okay – to be nice – offensive line, he rumbled for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns – averaging over six yards per carry – and caught 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Able to rip off nine 100-yard games in the 12 contests, he was a marked man and defenses still couldn’t stop him.